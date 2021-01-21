River-Cade to hold annual cardboard sled race on Feb. 21

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- River-Cade is planning to host the 18th Annual Cardboard Sled Races on Feb. 21 at Cone Park in Sioux City.

This fun-filled race is for all ages to compete in a race where they ride sleds made from just cardboard and duct tape. Age groups vary from four years and older.

Organizers say there is no entry fee and everyone is welcome to participate or watch.

Cardboard is available at the Sioux City Parks and Recreation office.

"It's the first kick-off event for this year. Hopefully with COVID, we will have events this year. It's an outdoor event, we have all this space, the fresh air, and we hope people come out and enjoy it," said Event Coordinator Phyl Claeys.

Prizes will be given out to groups who place 1st through 3rd and to groups with the most creative sled.