South Dakota’s rolling average of daily virus cases down 37%

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Johns Hopkins University researchers say the rolling average number of daily new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota over the last two weeks has decreased by 37%. State health officials are reporting 337 new positive tests for the coronavirus in the last day, increasing the total number of the cases to 106,400. The update released Thursday showed six deaths in the last day, for a cumulative total of 1,673. The COVID Tracking Project lists the state’s death toll as the sixth highest per capita in the country at about 189 deaths per 100,000 people. A total of 185 people are hospitalized with the virus, including 38 patients in intensive care unit and 26 patients requiring ventilators.