Thursday's Scores

9:52 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic 63, Harlan 47

Audubon 38, IKM-Manning 35

Central City 64, Cedar Valley Christian School 49

Clarinda Academy 47, Essex 46

Crestwood, Cresco 69, Decorah 51

Dunkerton 50, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 42

East Marshall, LeGrand 86, Collins-Maxwell 56

East Mills 58, Fremont Mills, Tabor 30

East Sac County 55, MVAO-CO-U 22

Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 68, Akron-Westfield 39

Emmetsburg 48, Estherville Lincoln Central 44

Forest City 27, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 21

Glenwood 58, Red Oak 53

Grinnell 63, Nevada 56

Kingsley-Pierson 64, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 46

Lamoni 69, Murray 59

Louisa-Muscatine 57, Sigourney 27

Muscatine 62, Clinton 39

Riverside, Oakland 68, Shenandoah 45

Roland-Story, Story City 79, South Hardin 48

Sidney 64, Stanton 59

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 55, Harris-Lake Park 30

Southwest Valley 69, East Union, Afton 68

Unity Christian 67, Sioux Center 35

Winterset 67, Bondurant Farrar 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Perry vs. Greene County, ppd. to Jan 21st.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akron-Westfield 64, Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 37

Alburnett 50, Easton Valley 30

Audubon 46, IKM-Manning 31

Baxter 72, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 11

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 62, Sioux City, North 26

Bondurant Farrar 47, Winterset 44

CAM, Anita 62, AC/GC 40

Centerville 50, Chariton 21

Des Moines, North 50, Des Moines, East 15

Dike-New Hartford 66, Mount Vernon 25

East Buchanan, Winthrop 41, West Central, Maynard 38

East Mills 47, Sidney 44

East Sac County 52, MVAO-CO-U 40

Estherville Lincoln Central 39, Emmetsburg 35

Forest City 54, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 21

Glenwood 84, Red Oak 33

Grinnell 60, Nevada 21

Harlan 73, Atlantic 60

Kingsley-Pierson 65, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 59

Lamoni 69, Murray 59

Lenox 51, Earlham 39

Muscatine 41, Clinton 17

Nashua-Plainfield 70, Tripoli 33

North Fayette Valley 57, Oelwein 22

North Mahaska, New Sharon 72, Belle Plaine 31

North Union 77, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 18

Northeast, Goose Lake 63, Wilton 58

Osage 59, Central Springs 17

PAC-LM 43, Algona 29

Perry 36, Greene County 29

Riceville 52, New Hampton 43

Sioux Center 45, Unity Christian 38

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 73, Harris-Lake Park 20

South Hardin 58, Roland-Story, Story City 21

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 59, Moulton-Udell 17

Southwest Valley 51, East Union, Afton 37

Sumner-Fredericksburg 55, South Winneshiek, Calmar 10

Wahlert, Dubuque 60, Dubuque, Hempstead 44

West Lyon, Inwood 70, George-Little Rock 39

Winfield-Mount Union 59, Highland, Riverside 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ruthven-Ayrshire vs. Alta-Aurelia, ppd. to Jan 21st.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

