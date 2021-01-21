Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic 63, Harlan 47
Audubon 38, IKM-Manning 35
Central City 64, Cedar Valley Christian School 49
Clarinda Academy 47, Essex 46
Crestwood, Cresco 69, Decorah 51
Dunkerton 50, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 42
East Marshall, LeGrand 86, Collins-Maxwell 56
East Mills 58, Fremont Mills, Tabor 30
East Sac County 55, MVAO-CO-U 22
Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 68, Akron-Westfield 39
Emmetsburg 48, Estherville Lincoln Central 44
Forest City 27, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 21
Glenwood 58, Red Oak 53
Grinnell 63, Nevada 56
Kingsley-Pierson 64, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 46
Lamoni 69, Murray 59
Louisa-Muscatine 57, Sigourney 27
Muscatine 62, Clinton 39
Riverside, Oakland 68, Shenandoah 45
Roland-Story, Story City 79, South Hardin 48
Sidney 64, Stanton 59
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 55, Harris-Lake Park 30
Southwest Valley 69, East Union, Afton 68
Unity Christian 67, Sioux Center 35
Winterset 67, Bondurant Farrar 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Perry vs. Greene County, ppd. to Jan 21st.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akron-Westfield 64, Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 37
Alburnett 50, Easton Valley 30
Audubon 46, IKM-Manning 31
Baxter 72, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 11
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 62, Sioux City, North 26
Bondurant Farrar 47, Winterset 44
CAM, Anita 62, AC/GC 40
Centerville 50, Chariton 21
Des Moines, North 50, Des Moines, East 15
Dike-New Hartford 66, Mount Vernon 25
East Buchanan, Winthrop 41, West Central, Maynard 38
East Mills 47, Sidney 44
East Sac County 52, MVAO-CO-U 40
Estherville Lincoln Central 39, Emmetsburg 35
Forest City 54, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 21
Glenwood 84, Red Oak 33
Grinnell 60, Nevada 21
Harlan 73, Atlantic 60
Kingsley-Pierson 65, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 59
Lamoni 69, Murray 59
Lenox 51, Earlham 39
Muscatine 41, Clinton 17
Nashua-Plainfield 70, Tripoli 33
North Fayette Valley 57, Oelwein 22
North Mahaska, New Sharon 72, Belle Plaine 31
North Union 77, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 18
Northeast, Goose Lake 63, Wilton 58
Osage 59, Central Springs 17
PAC-LM 43, Algona 29
Perry 36, Greene County 29
Riceville 52, New Hampton 43
Sioux Center 45, Unity Christian 38
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 73, Harris-Lake Park 20
South Hardin 58, Roland-Story, Story City 21
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 59, Moulton-Udell 17
Southwest Valley 51, East Union, Afton 37
Sumner-Fredericksburg 55, South Winneshiek, Calmar 10
Wahlert, Dubuque 60, Dubuque, Hempstead 44
West Lyon, Inwood 70, George-Little Rock 39
Winfield-Mount Union 59, Highland, Riverside 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ruthven-Ayrshire vs. Alta-Aurelia, ppd. to Jan 21st.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/