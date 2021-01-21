Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

9:30 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beatrice 53, Hastings 49

Broken Bow 45, Gothenburg 41

Diller-Odell 56, Lawrence-Nelson 42

Freeman 50, Wilber-Clatonia 27

Kearney Catholic 59, Aurora 34

Lexington 33, Cozad 30

Lincoln Northeast 62, Lincoln Southwest 46

Loomis 85, Alma 47

Medicine Valley 66, Hi-Line 38

Nebraska City 61, Crete 53

Nebraska Lutheran 53, College View Academy 36

Paxton 45, Wauneta-Palisade 36

Ralston 72, Plattsmouth 67, OT

Shelby/Rising City 61, Dorchester 29

Shelton 58, Wood River 57

Sutherland 54, Kimball 24

Goldenrod Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Burwell 69, Fullerton 45

Minuteman Activities Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Potter-Dix 73, Creek Valley 49

SPVA Tournament=

Semifinal=

North Platte St. Patrick’s 62, Bridgeport 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Elba vs. Cedar Bluffs, ppd. to Jan 21st.

Plainview vs. Bloomfield, ppd. to Jan 21st.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 52, Central City 31

Aurora 38, Kearney Catholic 31

Beatrice 36, Hastings 30

Broken Bow 41, Gothenburg 33

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 39, Exeter/Milligan 30

Cambridge 37, Dundy County-Stratton 24

Clarkson/Leigh 65, Twin River 33

Columbus Scotus 64, Boone Central/Newman Grove 37

Cozad 44, Lexington 40

Crete 63, Nebraska City 35

Cross County 58, Giltner 9

Dorchester 36, Shelby/Rising City 33

Fort Calhoun 41, Tekamah-Herman 32

Freeman 39, Wilber-Clatonia 29

Homer 81, Walthill 31

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 50, Johnson County Central 43

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 64, Cambridge 24

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 64, Madison 24

Lincoln Christian 64, Omaha Concordia 32

Lincoln Lutheran 45, Archbishop Bergan 26

Loomis 55, Alma 52

Maywood-Hayes Center 62, Bertrand 31

McCool Junction 47, Osceola 36

Medicine Valley 51, Hi-Line 44

Meridian 48, East Butler 45

Nebraska Lutheran 42, College View Academy 15

North Bend Central 56, Oakland-Craig 39

North Central 54, Ainsworth 40

Omaha Burke 42, Millard West 37

Omaha Duchesne Academy 46, Omaha Mercy 31

Omaha Westside 53, Omaha Marian 46

Plainview 51, Bloomfield 44

Ralston 56, Plattsmouth 52

Raymond Central 45, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 31

Sandhills Valley 47, Maxwell 38

Sandhills/Thedford 57, Hyannis 15

South Loup 50, Ansley-Litchfield 38

Southern Valley 50, Arapahoe 28

St. Mary’s 56, Winside 33

Sutton 53, Fairbury 38

Tri County Northeast 45, Wausa 36

Valentine 32, Broken Bow 19

Valentine 32, Stuart 19

Waverly 48, Wahoo 46

West Holt 44, Boyd County 34

Wisner-Pilger 40, Pender 36

Wood River 54, Shelton 35

Minuteman Activities Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

South Platte 60, Leyton 15

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

