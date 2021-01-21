Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beatrice 53, Hastings 49
Broken Bow 45, Gothenburg 41
Diller-Odell 56, Lawrence-Nelson 42
Freeman 50, Wilber-Clatonia 27
Kearney Catholic 59, Aurora 34
Lexington 33, Cozad 30
Lincoln Northeast 62, Lincoln Southwest 46
Loomis 85, Alma 47
Medicine Valley 66, Hi-Line 38
Nebraska City 61, Crete 53
Nebraska Lutheran 53, College View Academy 36
Paxton 45, Wauneta-Palisade 36
Ralston 72, Plattsmouth 67, OT
Shelby/Rising City 61, Dorchester 29
Shelton 58, Wood River 57
Sutherland 54, Kimball 24
Goldenrod Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Burwell 69, Fullerton 45
Minuteman Activities Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Potter-Dix 73, Creek Valley 49
SPVA Tournament=
Semifinal=
North Platte St. Patrick’s 62, Bridgeport 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Elba vs. Cedar Bluffs, ppd. to Jan 21st.
Plainview vs. Bloomfield, ppd. to Jan 21st.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 52, Central City 31
Aurora 38, Kearney Catholic 31
Beatrice 36, Hastings 30
Broken Bow 41, Gothenburg 33
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 39, Exeter/Milligan 30
Cambridge 37, Dundy County-Stratton 24
Clarkson/Leigh 65, Twin River 33
Columbus Scotus 64, Boone Central/Newman Grove 37
Cozad 44, Lexington 40
Crete 63, Nebraska City 35
Cross County 58, Giltner 9
Dorchester 36, Shelby/Rising City 33
Fort Calhoun 41, Tekamah-Herman 32
Freeman 39, Wilber-Clatonia 29
Homer 81, Walthill 31
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 50, Johnson County Central 43
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 64, Cambridge 24
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 64, Madison 24
Lincoln Christian 64, Omaha Concordia 32
Lincoln Lutheran 45, Archbishop Bergan 26
Loomis 55, Alma 52
Maywood-Hayes Center 62, Bertrand 31
McCool Junction 47, Osceola 36
Medicine Valley 51, Hi-Line 44
Meridian 48, East Butler 45
Nebraska Lutheran 42, College View Academy 15
North Bend Central 56, Oakland-Craig 39
North Central 54, Ainsworth 40
Omaha Burke 42, Millard West 37
Omaha Duchesne Academy 46, Omaha Mercy 31
Omaha Westside 53, Omaha Marian 46
Plainview 51, Bloomfield 44
Ralston 56, Plattsmouth 52
Raymond Central 45, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 31
Sandhills Valley 47, Maxwell 38
Sandhills/Thedford 57, Hyannis 15
South Loup 50, Ansley-Litchfield 38
Southern Valley 50, Arapahoe 28
St. Mary’s 56, Winside 33
Sutton 53, Fairbury 38
Tri County Northeast 45, Wausa 36
Valentine 32, Broken Bow 19
Valentine 32, Stuart 19
Waverly 48, Wahoo 46
West Holt 44, Boyd County 34
Wisner-Pilger 40, Pender 36
Wood River 54, Shelton 35
Minuteman Activities Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
South Platte 60, Leyton 15
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/