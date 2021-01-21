Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Brandon Valley 59, Brookings 44
Canistota 65, Hanson 55
Canton 66, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54
Chester 62, Baltic 34
Dell Rapids 64, Madison 54
Elk Point-Jefferson 68, Akron-Westfield, Iowa 39
Ipswich 46, Faulkton 44
Parkston 50, Bon Homme 47
Redfield 62, Britton-Hecla 39
Sioux Falls Washington 60, Harrisburg 44
Sisseton 68, Deuel 39
Sully Buttes 47, Stanley County 35
Vermillion 66, Sioux Falls Christian 53
West Central 52, Lennox 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Tri-Valley vs. Winner, ppd. to Jan 21st.
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Akron-Westfield, Iowa 64, Elk Point-Jefferson 37
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 53, Avon 42
Baltic 81, Chester 69
Brandon Valley 71, Brookings 36
Bridgewater-Emery 58, Howard 44
Chamberlain 53, Miller 43
Colman-Egan 36, Dell Rapids St. Mary 35
Corsica/Stickney 56, Ethan 50
Deubrook 40, Arlington 36, OT
Elkton-Lake Benton 41, Great Plains Lutheran 18
Florence/Henry 59, Warner 31
Hamlin 61, Milbank 18
Ipswich 40, Faulkton 37
Irene-Wakonda 59, Alcester-Hudson 55
Iroquois 58, Sunshine Bible Academy 25
James Valley Christian 51, Wessington Springs 29
Parkston 50, Bon Homme 47
Redfield 64, Britton-Hecla 21
Timber Lake 57, Harding County 42
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 48, Mitchell Christian 34
Waubay/Summit 49, Wilmot 15
Waverly-South Shore 58, Langford 28
West Central 58, Lennox 29
Winner 60, Kadoka Area 32
281 Conference=
Third Place=
Hitchcock-Tulare 50, Wolsey-Wessington 36
