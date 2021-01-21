Skip to Content

Thursday's Scores

9:30 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Brandon Valley 59, Brookings 44

Canistota 65, Hanson 55

Canton 66, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54

Chester 62, Baltic 34

Dell Rapids 64, Madison 54

Elk Point-Jefferson 68, Akron-Westfield, Iowa 39

Ipswich 46, Faulkton 44

Parkston 50, Bon Homme 47

Redfield 62, Britton-Hecla 39

Sioux Falls Washington 60, Harrisburg 44

Sisseton 68, Deuel 39

Sully Buttes 47, Stanley County 35

Vermillion 66, Sioux Falls Christian 53

West Central 52, Lennox 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Tri-Valley vs. Winner, ppd. to Jan 21st.

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Akron-Westfield, Iowa 64, Elk Point-Jefferson 37

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 53, Avon 42

Baltic 81, Chester 69

Brandon Valley 71, Brookings 36

Bridgewater-Emery 58, Howard 44

Chamberlain 53, Miller 43

Colman-Egan 36, Dell Rapids St. Mary 35

Corsica/Stickney 56, Ethan 50

Deubrook 40, Arlington 36, OT

Elkton-Lake Benton 41, Great Plains Lutheran 18

Florence/Henry 59, Warner 31

Hamlin 61, Milbank 18

Ipswich 40, Faulkton 37

Irene-Wakonda 59, Alcester-Hudson 55

Iroquois 58, Sunshine Bible Academy 25

James Valley Christian 51, Wessington Springs 29

Parkston 50, Bon Homme 47

Redfield 64, Britton-Hecla 21

Timber Lake 57, Harding County 42

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 48, Mitchell Christian 34

Waubay/Summit 49, Wilmot 15

Waverly-South Shore 58, Langford 28

West Central 58, Lennox 29

Winner 60, Kadoka Area 32

281 Conference=

Third Place=

Hitchcock-Tulare 50, Wolsey-Wessington 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

