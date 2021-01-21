KTIV Television, Inc. has announced an opening in our Sales Department for a Traffic Coordinator. This position assists the Sales Department with a primary focus on traffic and copy functions.

Success in this position is driven by your strong attention to detail, organization skills and excellent communication. Qualified candidates will demonstrate advanced computer skills with MS Excel/Word skills.

This is much, much more than a sales assistant job. If the world of local, national and political television advertising sounds intriguing, we’d love to hear from you.

Previous broadcast experience? You may be our premier candidate. Send your resume, cover letter and salary expectations to:

Brooke Hensley

General Sales Manager

KTIV Television, Inc.

2929 Signal Hill Drive

Sioux City IA 51108

KTIV is owned by Quincy Media Inc., a family-owned media company that operates 22 television stations in nine states, plus newspapers and radio stations.

Quincy and KTIV are Equal Opportunity Employers.