Tunisian leader denies claims he made anti-Semitic remarks

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — The Tunisian president has denied claims that he made anti-Semitic remarks this week while trying to calm youths after days of unrest. Kais Saied’s statement was in response to allegations by the Conference of European Rabbis that he accused Jews of being responsible for the instability of the country. “The president mentioned no religion and there was no reasonable motive to deal with the question of religion in the context of protests,” his office said in a statement. It said the president spoke with the chief rabbi of Tunisia to reassure him that Tunisian Jews enjoy “the solicitude and protection of the Tunisian state, like all other citizens.”