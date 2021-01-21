Health experts blame rapid expansion for vaccine shortages

Public health experts are blaming COVID-19 vaccine shortages around the U.S. in part on the Trump administration’s push to get states to vastly expand their vaccination drives to reach the nation’s estimated 54 million people age 65 and over. The push that began over a week ago has not been accompanied by enough doses to meet demand, leading to frustration and confusion. President Joe Biden has vowed to turn things around. Because of the shortages, some New York City vaccination sites are canceling or postponing shots or no longer making appointments for people.