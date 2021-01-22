About 871 employees at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, NE have been vaccinated

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, Nebraska is administering the COVID-19 vaccine to it's employees.

Local health officials said that up to 72% of the staff have opted in, which totals to about 871 employees.

They also said that they've gotten shipments of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Those who got the Pfizer vaccines have received both doses but they are in the process of administering the second round of Moderna vaccines.

Health officials said that there's a real sense of joy and relief amongst the staff as everyone is ready for a new 2021.

"Everyone wants to put 2020 in the rear view mirror and I think that for everyone’s health and safety and well-being, we’re really excited to be able to show that the vaccine was successful. We had a great opt-in rate and we hope to see that move forward into the future" said Kelly Driscoll, President and CEO of Faith Regional Health Services.

Driscoll also said the hospital hopes to be done with all their staff vaccinations by mid-February.