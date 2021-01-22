Amid cancellation talk, Tokyo Olympics `focused on hosting’

TOKYO (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach and local organizers are pushing back against reports that the postponed Tokyo Olympics will be canceled. The Tokyo Games were postponed 10 months ago at the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and now the event appears threatened again. The Times of London cited unidentified government sources when reporting that the games will have to be canceled. The local organizing committee did not address The Times story directly but says the Olympics were going forward and had the support of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.