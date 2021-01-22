‘Blades for the Brave’ benefits sexual assault prevention

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) -- People laced up their skates at a charity event in Sioux County, Iowa to raise money for sexual assault prevention Friday evening.

Centers Against Abuse and Sexual Assault (CAASA) helps those who have experienced assault and also educates people on the signs.

Friday, they held a silent auction and skate night in Sioux Center to raise money for the cause.

But, their prevention efforts happen throughout Siouxland.

“We are the local sexual assault agency. We cover a 19 county radius. We provide crisis counseling, we advocate for victims and their loved ones who have experienced sexual assault, past or present,” said Lexy Osterkamp, CAASA advocate.

Osterkamp says their work is to prevent and help deal with something that can happen to anyone.

“Whether we would like to believe it or not, it does occur, and until the community starts to realize it does happen here, eventually it’ll stop, but it needs to get recognized first before it can change and before it can end,” said Osterkamp.

CAASA serves multiple counties: Buena Vista, Calhoun, Carroll, Cherokee, Clay, Crawford, Dickinson, Emmet, Ida, Lyon, Monona, O'Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Pocahontas, Sac, Sioux and Woodbury.