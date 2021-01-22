Bus heading to Grand Canyon rolls over; 1 dead, 2 critical

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a Las Vegas-based tour bus headed to the Grand Canyon has rolled over in northwestern Arizona. A Mohave County sheriff’s spokeswoman says one person was killed Friday, and two others were critically injured. The cause of the rollover isn’t yet known. There were 48 people on the bus, including the driver, that was heading to a tourist destination on tribal land outside the national park. A hospital spokeswoman says it received 45 people, including two flown by medical helicopter. She says all the others were treated for minor injuries. The sheriff’s office says two people were critically injured.