City of Presidents already working on adding Trump statue

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Donald Trump’s presidency ended just two days ago, but the City of Presidents organization is already working on adding his statue in downtown Rapid City. Dallerie Davis, co-founder and artist liaison for the organization, says the project is in the concept stage and that they plan to incorporate a couple of Trump’s distinctive trademarks _ his unusual hairstyle and tweeting, one of his preferred methods of communication. A location has not yet been selected for the nation’s 45th president. Davis said the City of Presidents has more than 80 street corners to pick. The organization has not announced the artist who will create the bronze statue.