Clinical trials for 3rd COVID-19 vaccine underway in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The search for a third COVID-19 vaccine continues.

Meridian Clinical Research in Sioux City is currently enrolling patients in clinical studies for a third COVID-19 vaccine called Novavax.

An investigator for COVID-19 studies, Dr. David Ensz, said the Novavax vaccine is a Messenger RNA, similar to Pfizer and Moderna

Dr. Ensz said the amount of vaccine that needs to be made for the entire U.S. is a challenge, even with so many pharmaceutical companies jumping on board to help with the supply to meet the demand.

Dr. Ensz said continuing clinical studies can provide a quicker way to get everyone vaccinated.

"Unfortunately it's taking a little bit longer to get the vaccine, the Moderna and Pfizer to all of America. I think we all thought 3 months ago that it would be out a little quicker, and the availability would be there, but now they're talking about June and could be July, August, September, and the goal is getting as many folks vaccinated," said Dr. Ensz.

Ensz said the quicker they can get people to participate in the clinical trials, the faster they can get more people vaccinated to develop herd immunity.

To learn how you can be a part of the clinical trials for Novavax call the Meridian Clinical Research call center at 712-639-6300.