Colder with a few flakes west Friday, more widespread snow Saturday

**Winter Weather Advisory for Dickinson, Lincoln, Lyon and Osceola Counties from Saturday morning through midnight Saturday night**

After a stretch of mild and sunny days, we will come back to earth a bit today.



Expect a mix of sun and clouds overhead with more sunshine in our northwest Iowa counties and more clouds as you work west.



Areas near and west of Norfolk may even see some brief snow showers, especially early in the day.



Highs will only reach the mid 20s but winds will be light at 5 to 10 miles per hour.



Temperatures will be fairly seasonable tonight with lows mostly in the teens.



By Saturday morning, snow will be moving into northern Siouxland and it will expand into the rest of the day in the afternoon and evening.



This will be a light, steady snow with winds at 10 to 20 miles per hour.



Much of the area ends up in the 1 to 2 inch range with an inch or two more as you head north of Highway 18.



More on this snow and some more snow chances in the forecast on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.