First-ever treaty to ban nuclear weapons enters into force

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The first-ever treaty to ban nuclear weapons has entered into force and is being hailed as a historic step to rid the world of its deadliest weapons. The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons culminates decades of work to prevent another atomic bombing like those on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. But getting all nations to ratify the treaty seems daunting, if not impossible, in the current global climate. It has been ratified by 61 countries, who committed to never develop or possess nuclear weapons. But the treaty isn’t supported by the United States, Russia or any other nuclear-armed nation. And it’s not supported by Japan, the only country that has suffered nuclear attacks.