Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Roncalli 61, Webster 52
Belle Fourche 50, Hot Springs 34
Lower Brule 102, Omaha Nation, Neb. 46
Sioux Falls Lincoln 69, Huron 38
Tea Area 64, Aberdeen Central 61
281 Conference=
Seventh Place=
Iroquois 69, Sunshine Bible Academy 50
Championship=
Wessington Springs 47, Wolsey-Wessington 43
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Dakota Valley 60, Tri-Valley 51
Flandreau 50, McCook Central/Montrose 49
Garretson 55, Vermillion 42
Harrisburg 61, Brookings 44
Lower Brule 66, Omaha Nation, Neb. 48
Mobridge-Pollock 76, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 26
Platte-Geddes 47, Lennox 41
Rapid City Stevens 61, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 49
Sioux Falls Christian 55, Madison 33
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 66, Rapid City Central 27
Sisseton 80, Deuel 48
Waubay/Summit 47, Aberdeen Christian 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/