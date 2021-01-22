Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

8:51 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Roncalli 61, Webster 52

Belle Fourche 50, Hot Springs 34

Lower Brule 102, Omaha Nation, Neb. 46

Sioux Falls Lincoln 69, Huron 38

Tea Area 64, Aberdeen Central 61

281 Conference=

Seventh Place=

Iroquois 69, Sunshine Bible Academy 50

Championship=

Wessington Springs 47, Wolsey-Wessington 43

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Dakota Valley 60, Tri-Valley 51

Flandreau 50, McCook Central/Montrose 49

Garretson 55, Vermillion 42

Harrisburg 61, Brookings 44

Lower Brule 66, Omaha Nation, Neb. 48

Mobridge-Pollock 76, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 26

Platte-Geddes 47, Lennox 41

Rapid City Stevens 61, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 49

Sioux Falls Christian 55, Madison 33

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 66, Rapid City Central 27

Sisseton 80, Deuel 48

Waubay/Summit 47, Aberdeen Christian 35

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

