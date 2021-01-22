Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ansley-Litchfield 60, Overton 22
Aquinas 38, Hastings St. Cecilia 37
Auburn 55, Nebraska City 35
Beatrice 44, Ralston 43
Elkhorn 43, Blair 38
Grand Island 48, Columbus 40
Gretna 35, Elkhorn South 32
Hay Springs 59, Crawford 28
Lincoln North Star 57, Lincoln East 52
Lincoln Pius X 72, Kearney 60
Lower Brule, S.D. 102, Omaha Nation 46
Millard North 62, Millard South 51
Nebraska City Lourdes 47, Lewiston 22
Omaha Central 72, Omaha South 60
Omaha Creighton Prep 62, Omaha Westside 39
Omaha North 63, Omaha Northwest 53
Papillion-LaVista 60, Papillion-LaVista South 46
Sidney 48, Gothenburg 41
Twin River 50, West Point-Beemer 48
Wayne 99, Hartington Cedar Catholic 71
York 48, Fairbury 35
Yutan 62, Palmyra 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Winnebago vs. Wynot, ppd. to Jan 22nd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arthur County def. Hyannis, forfeit
Auburn 58, Nebraska City 41
Axtell 38, Wilcox-Hildreth 37
Beatrice 50, Ralston 17
Bellevue East 49, Bellevue West 48
Blue Hill 42, Sandy Creek 15
Centura 42, Gibbon 22
Clarkson/Leigh 47, Lutheran High Northeast 28
Columbus Lakeview 60, Schuyler 21
Conestoga 42, Fort Calhoun 39
Deshler 49, Harvard 34
Douglas County West 45, Arlington 37
Elgin Public/Pope John 50, West Holt 40
Elkhorn 42, Blair 33
Elkhorn North 55, Omaha Benson 53
Elkhorn Valley 49, Creighton 37
Fillmore Central 59, Tri County 27
Franklin 45, Kenesaw 36
Fremont 55, Lincoln Southeast 21
Gering 41, Chadron 36
Guardian Angels 54, O’Neill 41
Hartington Cedar Catholic 35, Wayne 24
Hastings St. Cecilia 51, Aquinas 24
Howells/Dodge 53, Tekamah-Herman 3
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 60, Mound City, Mo. 48
Johnson-Brock 47, Friend 21
Lawrence-Nelson 54, Parkview Christian 33
Lincoln Lutheran 47, Bishop Neumann 46
Lincoln Pius X 58, Kearney 28
Loomis 58, Hi-Line 33
Lower Brule, S.D. 66, Omaha Nation 48
Malcolm 42, Wilber-Clatonia 13
Milford 58, Elmwood-Murdock 35
Millard South 64, Millard North 38
Minden 32, Holdrege 31
Mitchell 53, Southeast, Wyo. 46
Mullen 41, Gordon/Rushville 25
Nebraska City Lourdes 56, Lewiston 34
Norris 50, Bennington 37
North Central 74, Anselmo-Merna 45
North Platte 64, McCook 27
Ord 53, Boone Central/Newman Grove 46
Papillion-LaVista 47, Papillion-LaVista South 40
Platteview 40, Waverly 38
Pleasanton 58, Elm Creek 34
Ponca 72, Walthill 24
Randolph 47, Neligh-Oakdale 34
Ravenna 51, Arcadia-Loup City 23
Sidney 52, Gothenburg 44
Silver Lake 39, Red Cloud 21
Sterling 43, Southern 34
Summerland 64, Osmond 42
Sutherland 47, Kimball 37
Wakefield 47, Tri County Northeast 33
Wood River 54, Central City 42
Yutan 48, Palmyra 24
Goldenrod Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Fullerton 53, Nebraska Christian 50
Humphrey St. Francis 55, Burwell 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hemingford vs. Leyton, ppd. to Jan 28th.
Omaha Benson vs. Omaha Bryan, ccd.
Omaha Central vs. Omaha South, ccd.
