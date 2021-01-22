Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ankeny Centennial 75, Marshalltown 38
Ballard 70, Boone 35
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 54, Sioux City, North 37
CAM, Anita 54, Ar-We-Va, Westside 52
Cedar Falls 92, Waterloo, West 43
Central Clinton, DeWitt 50, Bettendorf 39
Coon Rapids-Bayard 67, Paton-Churdan 42
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 56, LeMars 39
Hillcrest Academy 65, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 27
Hinton 71, Trinity Christian High School 32
New London 74, Van Buren, Keosauqua 54
North Cedar, Stanwood 64, West Liberty 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Murray vs. Diagonal, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ankeny Centennial 71, Marshalltown 8
Aplington-Parkersburg 52, Jesup 44
Bellevue 51, Wilton 41
Bondurant Farrar 58, ADM, Adel 57
CAM, Anita 76, Ar-We-Va, Westside 44
Camanche 66, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 51
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 59, Linn-Mar, Marion 58
Center Point-Urbana 61, South Tama County, Tama 13
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 58, Sioux Center 47
Clarksville 44, Dunkerton 25
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 44, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 22
Creston 66, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 48
Dallas Center-Grimes 63, Oskaloosa 16
Denison-Schleswig 52, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 41
Des Moines Christian 47, Pleasantville 39
Dike-New Hartford 55, Hudson 26
Dubuque, Senior 55, Epworth, Western Dubuque 33
East Sac County 52, Alta-Aurelia 43
Emmetsburg 47, PAC-LM 34
Fremont Mills, Tabor 47, Sidney 30
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 60, Belmond-Klemme 30
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 56, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 35
George-Little Rock 45, Sheldon 35
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, East Marshall, LeGrand 42
Grinnell 58, Newton 45
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 46, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 36
Hinton 60, Trinity Christian High School 20
Indianola 58, Pella 52
Iowa Falls-Alden 53, Algona 50
Johnston 45, Valley, West Des Moines 34
Knoxville 56, Davis County, Bloomfield 43
LeMars 52, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 42
Lenox 47, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 31
Lewis Central 47, Shenandoah 15
Louisa-Muscatine 56, Pekin 45
Lynnville-Sully 56, B-G-M 11
Maquoketa 41, Mount Vernon 40
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 43, Akron-Westfield 41
Mason City 71, Ames 53
Mount Ayr 61, Martensdale-St. Marys 57
Murray 46, Diagonal 32
Newell-Fonda 93, Southeast Valley 47
North Fayette Valley 50, Central Elkader 33
North Polk, Alleman 64, Gilbert 56
Northeast, Goose Lake 50, Durant-Bennett 41
Northwood-Kensett 52, Rockford 35
Norwalk 41, Pella Christian 34
Osage 70, Lake Mills 24
Ottumwa 61, Des Moines, Hoover 16
Paton-Churdan 49, Coon Rapids-Bayard 34
Pleasant Valley 51, North Scott, Eldridge 33
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 49, Iowa City Liberty High School 33
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 59, Cedar Valley Christian School 12
Sibley-Ocheyedan 59, Okoboji, Milford 30
Sigourney 46, English Valleys, North English 40
Sioux City, East 40, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 15
South Hamilton, Jewell 54, Madrid 17
Spencer 56, Western Christian 30
St. Mary’s, Remsen 67, Harris-Lake Park 15
Treynor 47, Logan-Magnolia 35
Tri-Center, Neola 52, Missouri Valley 16
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 51, Kee, Lansing 38
Van Buren, Keosauqua 67, New London 33
Waterloo, West 63, Cedar Falls 57
Wayne, Corydon 54, Bedford 45
West Lyon, Inwood 61, Boyden-Hull 36
West Marshall, State Center 36, AGWSR, Ackley 29
West Sioux 52, South O’Brien, Paullina 46
Westwood, Sloan 69, MVAO-CO-U 28
Winterset 46, Carlisle 27
Woodward-Granger 47, Ogden 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/