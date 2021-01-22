Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

8:52 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ankeny Centennial 75, Marshalltown 38

Ballard 70, Boone 35

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 54, Sioux City, North 37

CAM, Anita 54, Ar-We-Va, Westside 52

Cedar Falls 92, Waterloo, West 43

Central Clinton, DeWitt 50, Bettendorf 39

Coon Rapids-Bayard 67, Paton-Churdan 42

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 56, LeMars 39

Hillcrest Academy 65, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 27

Hinton 71, Trinity Christian High School 32

New London 74, Van Buren, Keosauqua 54

North Cedar, Stanwood 64, West Liberty 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Murray vs. Diagonal, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ankeny Centennial 71, Marshalltown 8

Aplington-Parkersburg 52, Jesup 44

Bellevue 51, Wilton 41

Bondurant Farrar 58, ADM, Adel 57

CAM, Anita 76, Ar-We-Va, Westside 44

Camanche 66, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 51

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 59, Linn-Mar, Marion 58

Center Point-Urbana 61, South Tama County, Tama 13

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 58, Sioux Center 47

Clarksville 44, Dunkerton 25

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 44, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 22

Creston 66, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 48

Dallas Center-Grimes 63, Oskaloosa 16

Denison-Schleswig 52, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 41

Des Moines Christian 47, Pleasantville 39

Dike-New Hartford 55, Hudson 26

Dubuque, Senior 55, Epworth, Western Dubuque 33

East Sac County 52, Alta-Aurelia 43

Emmetsburg 47, PAC-LM 34

Fremont Mills, Tabor 47, Sidney 30

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 60, Belmond-Klemme 30

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 56, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 35

George-Little Rock 45, Sheldon 35

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, East Marshall, LeGrand 42

Grinnell 58, Newton 45

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 46, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 36

Hinton 60, Trinity Christian High School 20

Indianola 58, Pella 52

Iowa Falls-Alden 53, Algona 50

Johnston 45, Valley, West Des Moines 34

Knoxville 56, Davis County, Bloomfield 43

LeMars 52, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 42

Lenox 47, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 31

Lewis Central 47, Shenandoah 15

Louisa-Muscatine 56, Pekin 45

Lynnville-Sully 56, B-G-M 11

Maquoketa 41, Mount Vernon 40

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 43, Akron-Westfield 41

Mason City 71, Ames 53

Mount Ayr 61, Martensdale-St. Marys 57

Murray 46, Diagonal 32

Newell-Fonda 93, Southeast Valley 47

North Fayette Valley 50, Central Elkader 33

North Polk, Alleman 64, Gilbert 56

Northeast, Goose Lake 50, Durant-Bennett 41

Northwood-Kensett 52, Rockford 35

Norwalk 41, Pella Christian 34

Osage 70, Lake Mills 24

Ottumwa 61, Des Moines, Hoover 16

Paton-Churdan 49, Coon Rapids-Bayard 34

Pleasant Valley 51, North Scott, Eldridge 33

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 49, Iowa City Liberty High School 33

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 59, Cedar Valley Christian School 12

Sibley-Ocheyedan 59, Okoboji, Milford 30

Sigourney 46, English Valleys, North English 40

Sioux City, East 40, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 15

South Hamilton, Jewell 54, Madrid 17

Spencer 56, Western Christian 30

St. Mary’s, Remsen 67, Harris-Lake Park 15

Treynor 47, Logan-Magnolia 35

Tri-Center, Neola 52, Missouri Valley 16

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 51, Kee, Lansing 38

Van Buren, Keosauqua 67, New London 33

Waterloo, West 63, Cedar Falls 57

Wayne, Corydon 54, Bedford 45

West Lyon, Inwood 61, Boyden-Hull 36

West Marshall, State Center 36, AGWSR, Ackley 29

West Sioux 52, South O’Brien, Paullina 46

Westwood, Sloan 69, MVAO-CO-U 28

Winterset 46, Carlisle 27

Woodward-Granger 47, Ogden 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

