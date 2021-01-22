Jan. 22: COVID-19 in Nebraska

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts report 909 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 186,255.

As of Friday, 1,878 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Nebraska since the start of the pandemic.

Health department data indicates there are 414 hospitalizations in Nebraska on Friday, due to the virus. A total of 5,670 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

So far, 898,483 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus. Health experts say 711,753 tests have come back negative with 131,242 recovered.

As of Friday, a total of 220,735 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state of Nebraska.

Dakota County

The Dakota County Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County on Friday, pushing the county total to 3,762.

The county reported no new deaths, with the total number of COVID-19 deaths remaining at 67.

Burt County

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) reported a total of 571 cases of COVID-19 in Burt County on Friday. Of those cases, 512 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows there have been 10 deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Cuming County

The ELVPHD reported a total of 968 cases of COVID-19 in Cuming County on Friday. Of those cases, 771 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows there have been nine deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Madison County

The ELVPHD reported a total of 4,214 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Friday. Of those cases, 3,775 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows there have been 40 deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Stanton County

The ELVPHD reported a total of 490 cases of COVID-19 in Stanton County on Friday. Of those cases, 399 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows that there have been seven deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department has not released updated numbers for Cedar, Dixon, Thurston, and Wayne counties. Therefore, those counties have been omitted from Friday's update. They will be included again once their next updates have been released.