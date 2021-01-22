Key West wants to ban people from feeding roaming chickens

KEY WEST, Fla (AP) — Feral chickens run free in Key West, Florida, just one of those things that keep the Southernmost City charmingly weird. But what’s delightful here and there becomes a nuisance when they’re everywhere. With the population getting out of hand, city commissioners are taking action — not by hunting down the fixings for a massive tailgate party, but by going after their human enablers. They’re making it illegal to feed the free-roaming birds. An ordinance unanimously approved on a first reading Wednesday imposes fines of $250 per day for a first violation and $500 per day for repeat offenders.