Off-duty Omaha officer shoots at suspected shoplifter’s SUV

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police are investigating after an off-duty officer fired gun at the vehicle of a suspected shoplifter at a northwest Omaha home improvement store. Police say in a news release that the shooting happened Wednesday night when the off-duty officer tried to stop a person accused of leaving the store without paying for items. Police say the shoplifting suspect refused to stop, jumped into a sport utility vehicle and took off, nearly hitting the officer. Police say the off-duty officer then pulled a handgun he has for personal use and fired a shot at one of the SUV’s tires. Police say no one was injured in the shooting, and the suspect escaped.