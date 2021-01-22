Ontario leader blames Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine delays

TORONTO (AP) — The leader of Canada’s most populous province says he isn’t buying the excuse from Pfizer about why Pfizer deferred all its COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to Canada next week. Ontario Premier Doug Ford says it unacceptable that other countries are getting the doses and Canada is not. Pfizer announced a temporary reduction in deliveries last Friday so it could upscale its Puurs, Belgium, plant, which supplies all shots delivered outside the United States. Ford says Pfizer is messing up.