Opposition leader urges UN to halt Belarus media crackdown

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The main opposition challenger in Belarus’ disputed presidential election is urging the United Nations to call for a halt to “violence and lawlessness” in the country including media censorship, internet shutdowns, the blocking of websites and cancellation of accreditation for journalists. Former Belarus presidential candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya told an informal meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Media Freedom in Belarus Friday that since September the situation in Belarus “has only worsened,” and the media remain under assault from President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime. According to the Belarusian Association of Journalists, in 2020 independent journalists were detained over 470 times.