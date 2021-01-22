Tens of thousands protest against Nepal’s prime minister

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Tens of thousands of people have protested in Nepal’s capital against the prime minister for dissolving Parliament and ordering new elections in an escalating feud within the governing party. The supporters of a splinter group in the Nepal Communist Party marched peacefully in the center of Kathmandu as they demanded that Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli reinstate Parliament. Security was tight in the capital, with barbed wire barriers and police in riot gear blocking the area around the main government offices. There were no reports of violence. Tensions have grown between Oli and party co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal. The two had previously agreed they would split the five-year prime minister’s term between them, but Oli has refused to allow Dahal to take over.