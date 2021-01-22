Turkey seeks arrest of judges, prosecutors over coup ties

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish state media say authorities have issued arrest warrants for 44 judges and prosecutors suspected of links to the group Ankara blames for a 2016 coup attempt. The Anadolu news agency, citing a statement from the Ankara Chief Prosecutor’s Office, reported Friday that most of the suspects are believed to have risen to their judicial positions after benefiting from a leak of professional exam questions in 2011. Tens of thousands of public employees, including members of the judiciary, police and military, were fired in the wake of the failed putsch. Critics say the government has used the coup attempt to target a wide range of opponents.