Twitter suspends Iran top leader’s account over Trump threat

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Twitter says it has permanently banned an account connected to the office of Iran’s supreme leader. Friday’s suspension came after the page posted a photo that appeared to show former President Donald Trump playing golf in the shadow of a giant drone. Other accounts thought to be tied to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s office remained active. Since Facebook and Twitter cut off Trump from their platforms for inciting the assault on the U.S. Capitol, activists have urged the companies to apply their policies equally to other political figures. The image posted late Thursday by the account linked to Khamenei appeared to call for an attack on Trump.