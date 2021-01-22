UK police break up lockdown-flouting wedding with 400 guests

LONDON (AP) — Police in London say they have broken up a wedding attended by 400 people despite a nationwide lockdown that bars households from mixing. The venue was a school whose principal died from the coronavirus last year. The Metropolitan Police force said officers found hundreds of people packed into the Yesodey Hatorah Senior Girls’ School in north London on Thursday night. The force said Friday that “following enquiries it was established that the group had gathered at the location for a wedding.” The state-funded Orthodox Jewish high school said in a statement that it was “absolutely horrified about last night’s event and condemn(s) it in the strongest possible terms.”