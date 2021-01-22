Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Emmet County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY

TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches with a few pockets of higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Far Northern Iowa.

* WHEN…From noon Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions

along with some reduced visibility from the southeast winds of

10 to 20 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

