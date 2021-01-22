Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 9:04 pm
8:54 pm Weather AlertWx Alert - Emmet

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Emmet County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY
TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches with a few pockets of higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Far Northern Iowa.

* WHEN…From noon Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions
along with some reduced visibility from the southeast winds of
10 to 20 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

ktivweather

More Stories

Skip to content