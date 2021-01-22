Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 9:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 9:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
O’Brien County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO
MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE…O’Brien and Clay Counties.
* WHEN…From 9 AM Saturday to midnight CST Saturday night.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Southerly winds of 15 to 25 mph may result
in patchy blowing or drifting snow, but the greatest impacts
with this system will occur due to the falling snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
