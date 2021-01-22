Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 9:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Osceola County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY

TO MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6

inches.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 9 AM Saturday to midnight CST Saturday night.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Southerly winds of 15 to 25 mph may result

in patchy blowing or drifting snow, but the greatest impacts

with this system will occur due to the falling snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

