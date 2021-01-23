Arizona sheriff’s office investigating fatal tour bus crash

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona sheriff’s office is investigating a tour bus crash that officials say killed one person and injured dozens of others, including five seriously. The Las Vegas-based bus crashed Friday and rolled over in northwestern Arizona while headed to a Grand Canyon viewpoint on the Hualapai Reservation. A Mohave County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said cause of the crash was not immediately determined and that no information was available about the vehicle’s speed before the crash and other circumstances that might be related.