Authorities investigate blast at anti-gay California church

EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) — The FBI and local police are investigating an explosion at a Los Angeles-area church that had been the target of protests for its anti-LGTBQ message. Police say officers responding around 4:30 a.m. Saturday initially thought vandals had broken the windows of First Works Baptist Church in El Monte. Officers then noticed smoke coming from inside and realized they had been blown out by a blast. No injuries are reported. Protestors have repeatedly targeted the church headed by Pastor Bruce Mejia, who has condemned same-sex relationships. A statement on the church website calls homosexuality “an abomination.” Calls to the church went unanswered Saturday.