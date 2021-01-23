French leader tells child sex abuse victims ‘we believe you’

PARIS (AP) — Amid a national French reckoning with sexual abuse of children by family members, President Emmanuel Macron has told victims: “We believe you. You will never again be alone.” The French government pledged on Thursday to toughen laws on the rape of children after a massive online movement saw hundreds of victims share accounts about sexual abuse within their families. In a video message Saturday, Macron promised screening and prevention meetings with every child, both in elementary school and middle school. He also said the state health care system would finance psychological treatment for children who are victims of sexual violence. The outpouring of testimonies in France comes in the wake of child sex abuse accusations involving a prominent French political expert.