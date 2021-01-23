Jan. 23: Iowa reports 1,368 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

(KTIV) – State health officials reported 1,368 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday, this is according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 310,596 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 311,964 by 10 a.m. Saturday.

The state’s dashboard says out of those who have tested positive, 273,189 have recovered, an increase of 168 since yesterday.

The state has reported nine additional deaths connected to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,487.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (273,189) and the number of deaths (4,487) from the total number of cases (311,964) shows there are currently 34,288 active positive cases in the state.

In Iowa, there were 4,716 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,444,462 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Iowa’s 14-day positivity rate has slightly decreased to 11%, which is down from 11.1% reported on Friday.

According to the health department’s latest report, 419 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 450 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 76 are in the ICU with 38 on ventilators. State data shows 69% of Iowa’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 71 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 1,858 virus-related deaths have been reported among long-term care residents.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 29 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county’s total to 13,095. To date, 11,946 of the county’s cases have recovered.

The SDHD reported two additional virus-related deaths in Woodbury County, bringing its death toll to 181.

A total of 28 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 14 are county residents.

Buena Vista County

In Buena Vista County, the IDPH reported nine new cases for a total of 3,961 positive cases. Of those cases, 3,639 have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 30.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,716 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of seven cases since yesterday. Of those cases, 1,508 have recovered.

Clay County has reported no additional virus-related death, keeping its death toll to 21.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County two new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,883. Of those cases, 1,660 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 29.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,522 cases on Friday, and that number rose to 3,526 by Saturday morning. Of those cases, 3,262 have recovered.

There has been one additional virus-related death in Plymouth County, bringing its death toll to 70.

Sioux County

State health officials say Sioux County has had 34 additional cases bringing its total to 4,559. Of those cases, 4,235 have recovered.

There have been no additional virus-related deaths in Sioux County, keeping its death toll to 57.