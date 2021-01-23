Jan. 23: South Dakota reports 247 new cases, 12 deaths

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported over 247 more cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the state's total to 106,963.

According to Saturday's report, 209 of the new cases are confirmed and 38 are probable.

State data shows 304 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 101,246. State health officials say there are 4,021 active cases in the state, an decrease of 69 since yesterday.

The state's health department has reported 12 additional virus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,696.

Currently, 172 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from the 177 reported on Friday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 6,177 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Health department data shows 36,019 Pfizer vaccines and 37,224 Moderna vaccines have been administered throughout the state. A total of 16,256 people have completed their vaccine series.

Bon Homme County

Bon Homme County has had no new cases reported, keeping its total to 1,504. Of those cases, 1,466 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Bon Homme County, keeping its death toll to 23.

The state health department's latest data shows 488 vaccines have been administered in Bon Homme County. A total of 43 people have completed their vaccine series.

Clay County

Clay County has reported two new cases, bringing its total to 1,741. State health officials say 1,666 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 14.

So far, Clay County has administered 1055 COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 175 people have completed their vaccine series.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 7,328 to 7,356. Officials say 7,011 of those cases have recovered.

One additional virus-related death has been reported in Lincoln County, bringing its COVID-19 death toll to 71.

The state health department says 8,119 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Lincoln County. A total of 2,647 people have completed their vaccine series

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen three new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,833. So far, 1,679 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths reported, keeping its death toll to 36.

So far, 436 vaccines have been administered in Union County. A total of 92 people have completed their vaccine series

Yankton County

Yankton County reported seven new cases, bringing the total to 2,717. Officials say 2,613 of those cases have recovered.

Yankton County has reported no additional deaths connected to COVID-19. The county has had 27 virus-related deaths since the pandemic.

So far, 2,301 vaccines have been administered in Yankton County. A total of 425 people have completed their vaccine series.