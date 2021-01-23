Skip to Content

Mahoney scores 20, leads No. 11 Creighton past No. 23 UConn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Denzel Mahoney scored 20 points and 11th-ranked Creighton broke open a close game in the last 10 minutes to beat No. 23 Connecticut 74-66. The Bluejays struggled offensively while losing their previous two games but shot 58% in the second half and avoided their first three-game losing streak since February 2019. R.J. Cole scored 14 points and freshman Adama Sanogo had a season-high 13 to lead UConn. The Huskies played their fourth straight game without scoring leader James Bouknight, who is recovering from elbow surgery.

Associated Press

