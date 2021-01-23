Minnehaha County prosecutor not part of Ravnsborg probe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The new Minnehaha County state attorney says his office will no longer be assisting the investigation into a fatal crash involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. In a statement to the Argus Leader, Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Daniel Haggar said his office has not been involved since his term started earlier this month. He says the office is focused on cases in the county. Haggar’s predecessor, Crystal Johnson, had been assisting Hyde County prosecutors in evaluating evidence and determining whether charges should be brought against Ravnsborg, who struck and killed Jason Boever on Sept. 12 while Boever was walking along the shoulder of Highway 14 west of Highmore. Ravnsborg has publicly said he did not commit a crime.