MyPillow Guy among the Trump acolytes picking up the torch

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mike Lindell, the businessman better known to the world as the MyPillow Guy, is weighing a run for governor in Minnesota. If he follows through on a campaign, it could be an early test of where the Republican Party is headed in the post-Donald Trump era. Lindell would bring a high profile to a race thanks to name recognition built on his ever-present TV ads. But he would also bring baggage, with his unflagging support for Trump that included parroting Trump’s false claims of a stolen election. Some Republican operatives in the state say Lindell’s activism has made it impossible for him to win a statewide election.