Saturday’s Scores

4:48 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chamberlain 67, Viborg-Hurley 64

Corsica/Stickney 52, Clark/Willow Lake 51

Great Plains Lutheran 55, Menno 45

Hanson 73, Lyman 41

Rapid City Central 62, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 59

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 55, Freeman 17

St. Thomas More 57, Tea Area 45

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Florence/Henry 58, Great Plains Lutheran 21

James Valley Christian 43, Ipswich 42

Mobridge-Pollock 59, Britton-Hecla 29

Northwestern 44, Wilmot 37

Rapid City Stevens 56, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 35

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 50, Rapid City Central 38

Sturgis Brown 38, Yankton 29

Waubay/Summit 66, Leola/Frederick 23

Webster 64, Milbank 52

Panhandle Conference Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Edgemont 52, Hay Springs, Neb. 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

