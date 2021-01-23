Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chamberlain 67, Viborg-Hurley 64
Corsica/Stickney 52, Clark/Willow Lake 51
Great Plains Lutheran 55, Menno 45
Hanson 73, Lyman 41
Rapid City Central 62, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 59
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 55, Freeman 17
St. Thomas More 57, Tea Area 45
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Florence/Henry 58, Great Plains Lutheran 21
James Valley Christian 43, Ipswich 42
Mobridge-Pollock 59, Britton-Hecla 29
Northwestern 44, Wilmot 37
Rapid City Stevens 56, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 35
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 50, Rapid City Central 38
Sturgis Brown 38, Yankton 29
Waubay/Summit 66, Leola/Frederick 23
Webster 64, Milbank 52
Panhandle Conference Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Edgemont 52, Hay Springs, Neb. 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/