Saturday’s Scores

6:04 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 50, Grand Island Central Catholic 45

Bishop Neumann 56, Treynor, Iowa 40

Conestoga 70, Raymond Central 47

Elkhorn South 67, Millard South 55

Fort Calhoun 77, Syracuse 56

Hastings 51, Columbus 38

Kearney 72, Lincoln Southwest 58

Kearney Catholic 69, Aquinas 48

Lincoln East 78, Lincoln High 48

Lincoln Northeast 59, Lincoln Southeast 53

Lincoln Pius X 91, Norfolk 56

North Platte 71, York 57

Sandy Creek 68, Thayer Central 54

2021 Crossroads Conference Tournament=

Giltner 40, Hampton 11

Nebraska Lutheran 63, Dorchester 29

2021 RPAC Tournament=

Bertrand 60, Southwest 35

Dundy County-Stratton 80, Wauneta-Palisade 35

Maxwell 61, Maywood-Hayes Center 54

Medicine Valley 58, Alma 24

River Cities Conference=

Championship=

Elkhorn Mount Michael 56, Omaha Roncalli 32

SPVA Tournament=

Third Place=

Bridgeport 47, Chase County 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur vs. Stanton, ppd.

Elm Creek vs. Franklin, ppd.

Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha Creighton Prep, ppd.

Sidney vs. Yuma, Colo., ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 66, Ogallala 30

Amherst 56, Wilcox-Hildreth 38

Bishop Neumann 63, Harlan, Iowa 46

Centennial 37, Centura 20

Crete 46, Elkhorn 39

Elkhorn Valley 48, Boyd County 35

Hastings 51, Columbus 38

Holdrege 38, Cozad 28

Kearney Catholic 47, Aquinas 21

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 60, Conestoga 46

Millard South 58, Elkhorn South 40

Norris 51, Oakland-Craig 35

Papillion-LaVista 79, Omaha North 31

2021 Crossroads Conference Tournament=

Meridian 50, Giltner 30

Osceola 47, Hampton 40

Shelby/Rising City 50, Dorchester 33

2021 RPAC Tournament=

Maxwell 61, Dundy County-Stratton 44

Medicine Valley 57, Arapahoe 51

Southern Valley 50, Southwest 42

Wallace 38, Paxton 21

Wauneta-Palisade 59, Hitchcock County 35

Panhandle Conference Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Edgemont, S.D. 52, Hay Springs 50

River Cities Conference=

Championship=

Omaha Skutt Catholic 48, Omaha Gross Catholic 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Elm Creek vs. Franklin, ppd.

Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha Marian, ccd.

Sidney vs. Yuma, Colo., ccd.

