Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 50, Grand Island Central Catholic 45
Bishop Neumann 56, Treynor, Iowa 40
Conestoga 70, Raymond Central 47
Elkhorn South 67, Millard South 55
Fort Calhoun 77, Syracuse 56
Hastings 51, Columbus 38
Kearney 72, Lincoln Southwest 58
Kearney Catholic 69, Aquinas 48
Lincoln East 78, Lincoln High 48
Lincoln Northeast 59, Lincoln Southeast 53
Lincoln Pius X 91, Norfolk 56
North Platte 71, York 57
Sandy Creek 68, Thayer Central 54
2021 Crossroads Conference Tournament=
Giltner 40, Hampton 11
Nebraska Lutheran 63, Dorchester 29
2021 RPAC Tournament=
Bertrand 60, Southwest 35
Dundy County-Stratton 80, Wauneta-Palisade 35
Maxwell 61, Maywood-Hayes Center 54
Medicine Valley 58, Alma 24
River Cities Conference=
Championship=
Elkhorn Mount Michael 56, Omaha Roncalli 32
SPVA Tournament=
Third Place=
Bridgeport 47, Chase County 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur vs. Stanton, ppd.
Elm Creek vs. Franklin, ppd.
Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha Creighton Prep, ppd.
Sidney vs. Yuma, Colo., ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ainsworth 66, Ogallala 30
Amherst 56, Wilcox-Hildreth 38
Bishop Neumann 63, Harlan, Iowa 46
Centennial 37, Centura 20
Crete 46, Elkhorn 39
Elkhorn Valley 48, Boyd County 35
Hastings 51, Columbus 38
Holdrege 38, Cozad 28
Kearney Catholic 47, Aquinas 21
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 60, Conestoga 46
Millard South 58, Elkhorn South 40
Norris 51, Oakland-Craig 35
Papillion-LaVista 79, Omaha North 31
2021 Crossroads Conference Tournament=
Meridian 50, Giltner 30
Osceola 47, Hampton 40
Shelby/Rising City 50, Dorchester 33
2021 RPAC Tournament=
Maxwell 61, Dundy County-Stratton 44
Medicine Valley 57, Arapahoe 51
Southern Valley 50, Southwest 42
Wallace 38, Paxton 21
Wauneta-Palisade 59, Hitchcock County 35
Panhandle Conference Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Edgemont, S.D. 52, Hay Springs 50
River Cities Conference=
Championship=
Omaha Skutt Catholic 48, Omaha Gross Catholic 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Elm Creek vs. Franklin, ppd.
Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha Marian, ccd.
Sidney vs. Yuma, Colo., ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/