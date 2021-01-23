Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 6:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Emmet County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches
with a few pockets of higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Northern Iowa.

* WHEN…Through 6 AM CST Sunday, with peak snowfall rates through
midnight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions.
Minor blowing and drifting may occur with southeast winds of
10 to 15 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

