Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 6:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 6:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Palo Alto County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches
with a few pockets of higher amounts possible.
* WHERE…Northern Iowa.
* WHEN…Through 6 AM CST Sunday, with peak snowfall rates through
midnight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions.
Minor blowing and drifting may occur with southeast winds of
10 to 15 mph.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&