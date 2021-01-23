Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota,

northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Southerly winds of 15 to 25 mph may

result in patchy blowing or drifting snow, but the greatest

impacts with this system will occur due to the falling snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&