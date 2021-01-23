Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 9:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

O’Brien County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS

MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches, with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Southerly winds of 15 to 25 mph may

result in patchy blowing or drifting snow, but the greatest

impacts with this system will occur due to the falling snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

