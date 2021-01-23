Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 9:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Cherokee County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches, with higher amounts north.

* WHERE…Cherokee and Buena Vista Counties.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Southerly winds of 15 to 20 mph may result

in patchy blowing or drifting snow, but the greatest impacts

with this system will occur due to the falling snow..

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&