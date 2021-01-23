Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 12:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Ida County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up

to one inch. Ice accumulation of a light glaze.

* WHERE…Portions of south central and southeast South Dakota,

northeast Nebraska and northwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of freezing drizzle are resulting in

ice covered roads across the area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&