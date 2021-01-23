Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 12:00 AM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Ida County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up
to one inch. Ice accumulation of a light glaze.
* WHERE…Portions of south central and southeast South Dakota,
northeast Nebraska and northwest and west central Iowa.
* WHEN…Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of freezing drizzle are resulting in
ice covered roads across the area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&