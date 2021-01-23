Winter weather continues to move through

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Dickinson, Osceola, Lyon, Emmet, Lincoln, Sioux, O’Brien, Clay (Iowa), Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Buena Vista, Cherokee, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, and Burt County until late tonight

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Many of us began our day with some light snowfall this morning, but midday we got a break.

But from that earlier snow, areas up north already have some partial coverage on the roads, be careful if driving out there.

The snow is not done though, we will start to see it make a return across Siouxland by the early evening hours (5/6 PM).

Down in the southern counties under the Winter Weather Advisory, they will start to see a mix of precipitation. It is possible for those regions that they could get some ice accumulation around 1/10 of an inch, so it will be very important in those areas to check in on road conditions and just be cautious as you step outside.

The rest of us will continue with snowfall. The northeastern areas of Siouxland (those under the Winter Weather Advisories) will be getting the heavier snowfall amounts, around 2-5 inches, expect poor road conditions to continue.

Areas not under an advisory may add an additional inch or two. This weather continues into the nighttime, with the snow slowing down around 9/10 PM.

We will see light snow linger into the early AM hours, but will be done for our Sunday morning.

It has also been a cooler day, with highs in the upper 20s.

The 20 degree highs will keep on through the start of our week.

Sunday will be partly sunny, with a high in the upper 20s.

Monday will have a small chance of snow, with a high in the low 20s.

Tuesday will also be colder, with a high in the low 20s and a mostly cloudy sky.

Wednesday hits the mid 20s, and temperatures go back up from there.

Tune in to News 4 tonight to get the latest on the storm system passing through.