2 injured after police car drives through crowd at race

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- At least two people were injured when a police officer responding to a report of a street race plowed his car through a crowd of pedestrians.

The people had gathered around him and were pounding on the car's windows in downtown Tacoma on Saturday night.

Police say a crowd of about 100 was gathered. A witness says the police car was driven through the crowd after people tried to block the vehicle.

A video shows the patrol car surrounded by groups of shouting people before it revs its engine and surges forward, running over at least one person.

A police spokesperson tells the The News Tribune of Tacoma the officer was afraid the crowd would break the car's windows