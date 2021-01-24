Jan. 24: South Dakota reports 185 new cases, nine deaths

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported over 185 more cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, bringing the state's total to 107,148.

According to Sunday's report, 154 of the new cases are confirmed and 31 are probable.

State data shows 192 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 101,438. State health officials say there are 4,005 active cases in the state, an decrease of 16 since yesterday.

The state's health department has reported nine additional virus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,705.

Currently, 162 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from the 172 reported on Saturday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 6,193 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Health department data shows 37,094 Pfizer vaccines and 38,589 Moderna vaccines have been administered throughout the state. A total of 17,145 people have completed their vaccine series.

Bon Homme County

Bon Homme County has had no new cases reported, keeping its total to 1,504. Of those cases, 1,466 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Bon Homme County, keeping its death toll to 23.

The state health department's latest data shows 607 vaccines have been administered in Bon Homme County. A total of 148 people have completed their vaccine series.

Clay County

Clay County has reported one new case, bringing its total to 1,742. State health officials say 1,667 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 14.

So far, Clay County has administered 1,134 COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 189 people have completed their vaccine series.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 7,356 to 7,366. Officials say 7,023 of those cases have recovered.

One additional virus-related death has been reported in Lincoln County, bringing its COVID-19 death toll to 72.

The state health department says 8,218 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Lincoln County. A total of 2,904 people have completed their vaccine series

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen five new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,838. So far, 1,689 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths reported, keeping its death toll to 36.

So far, 454 vaccines have been administered in Union County. A total of 95 people have completed their vaccine series

Yankton County

Yankton County reported two new cases, bringing the total to 2,719. Officials say 2,617 of those cases have recovered.

Yankton County has reported no additional deaths connected to COVID-19. The county has had 27 virus-related deaths since the pandemic.

So far, 2,503 vaccines have been administered in Yankton County. A total of 614 people have completed their vaccine series.